Work to start on new Broadbridge Heath leisure centre

The first phase of works to create a new state-of-the-art leisure centre in Broadbridge Heath are set to begin next week.

Plans to build a new £12.3m sports and leisure centre, called ‘The Bridge’, on land next to the current leisure centre in Wickhurst Lane were approved by Horsham District Council in October.

The council has confirmed contractors will be installing a new power sub-station in the car park of current centre on Monday June 5.

Part of the car park will be closed and diversions will be in place.

Works will also see the multi-courts at the centre shut from Monday June 12.

A council spokesman said: “Tennis courts are available to hire at Horsham Park. Please visit www.horshamparktennis.com for more information and bookings.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support during the building works.”

Funding for the centre was agreed in November 2015. It will include a six-court sports hall, gym, studios, changing facilities, clip and climb area, sensory room, and reception/cafe.

The current centre is expected to remain open throughout the construction process.

The Bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2018.

