Work on new Broadbridge Heath leisure centre to start in spring

Works to create a new leisure centre in Broadbridge Heath could start in the next few months.

Horsham District Council has agreed on a new contractor to take on the £12.3m project which will see a new state-of-the-art facility, called ‘The Bridge’, built in Wickhurst Lane.

New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-160830-142050001

Funding for the sports and leisure centre was agreed in November 2015 and will include a six-court sports hall, gym, studios, changing facilities, clip and climb area, sensory room, and reception/cafe.

It will be built next to the indoor bowls facility with sports pitches and multi-use games areas to the south with new parking planned between the new leisure centre and the running track.

A planning application was approved by the council in October 2016 and the new contractor was agreed at a meeting last Thursday (January 12).

The council said the new contractor will be ‘formally appointment after a 10 day standstill period’. Work could then start in March.

New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-160830-142111001

The current leisure centre is expected to remain open throughout the construction process and all services and activities will continue as normal.

The new centre is expected to be completed in spring 2018.

Councillor Jonathan Chowen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture, said; “This development will deliver the biggest public “dry-side” sports and leisure centre in the district and will see a major new facility built to replace the existing Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

“I am delighted that we have approved and appointed a contractor and team of project managers and architects who have such extensive experience in the construction and development of sports and leisure centres of this scale.

“I would also like to thank the community and various stakeholders for their valuable input and ongoing support during the numerous stages of this considerable project, helping to make this vision a reality.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.