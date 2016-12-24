Work begins on new £11m spa at hotel

Work has started on a new £11m state-of-the-art spa at a Lower Beeding hotel.

Developer Beard began construction on the new four-storey facility at South Lodge, in Brighton Road, last week.

Construction begins on new spa at South Lodge

The company is working with designers Felce & Guy Architects to create a range of facilities including 14 individual rooms and a double treatment room, pre and post-treatment relaxation lounge, a 200m² gym and a thermal suite with relaxation zone.

The spa will also play host to a 22 x 10m indoor infinity edge pool and an 18-metre-long outdoor heated swimming pond.

It will be built into the natural contours of the hotel grounds, blending the building with the picturesque surroundings and minimising its visual impact on the landscape.

Gareth Phillips, contracts manager for Beard said: “A unique aspect of the project’s construction will be its sloped and curved living grass and wildlife roof which will help insulate the building, absorb rainwater and provide a wildlife habitat.

“The spa will also be powered by renewable green energy from biomass boilers.”

The new luxury spa will also offer a spin studio, nail bar and pedicure suite and a male grooming bar.

Other facilities will include a 70-seater restaurant with extensive outside dining, a kitchen, reception area and administrative offices.

Danny Pecorelli, managing director of Exclusive Hotels and Venues, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with Beard on this exciting project at South Lodge. The plans are stunning and the addition of this state-of- the-art spa will make South Lodge one of the top leisure destinations in the UK.”

The project is due to be completed in Autumn 2018.

