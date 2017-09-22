Wood workshop on fire in West Chiltington

Six fire crews are fighting a blaze at a wood workshop which is ‘well alight’ in West Chiltington, West Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed.

The fire at the workshop and garage in Monkmead Lane led to an emergency call at around 11am this morning, with firefighters including specialist units called in from Billingshurst, Storrington, Horsham, Worthing and Shoreham.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crews are using jets, hose reels and breathing apparatus to combat the fire at the 13m by 10m building.

No one is believed to have been injured.

More to follow.