Woman vows to shop locally for all her Christmas presents

A Storrington woman has vowed to help her high street by shopping locally for all her family’s Christmas presents this year.

Sally West, of Downsview Avenue, Storrington, said she has spent the past few weeks searching the shops in Storrington’s high street to find her loved ones the perfect gift.

Sally West has deciced to buy all her Christmas presents from local shops in Storrington. Photo by Derek Martin

With a number of her relatives living in Australia and America, Sally got to work early and has found the process ‘easier’ than she expected.

She said: “There are just so many shops up and down our high street offering something very different.

“I have bought jewellery, mugs, shopping bags, scarves, hats and even a fake orchid.

“I have also bought chocolate from one of the newsagents for my family in America because they miss the taste of Cadbury’s.

“Shopping is something I love and I’ve been shopping in Storrington for over 40 years – I started young.”

Sally, 53, who grew up in West Chiltington before moving back in 2010, said she wants Storrington High Street to become as good as Steyning and other towns and villages across the district.

She added: “I have a distinctive memory of my parents always buying our shoes from a shoe shop in Storrington.

“Both my parents have always tried to buy things locally so they were really supportive of my idea for this year.

“If we do not use our high street then we will lose it.

“I want the place to be a vibrant and interesting place to be.”

Sally said she used to plan a day to go Christmas shopping in Southampton as the festive season approached.

She would often spend a fortune and this year she felt she could save money on petrol and parking by shopping on her doorstep.

She said: “Everything in our high street is pretty reasonably priced and especially once you’ve saved money on travelling.

“We set a limit on how much we spend on each other each year so this has helped to keep down the cost.

“There are so many places to buy that perfect Christmas gift for your family.”