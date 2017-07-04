Woman rushed to hospital following Horsham crash

A woman was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Horsham.

Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a black Ford C-Max along Lambs Farm Road on Saturday evening (July 1).

Officers said the pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman, was injured after colliding with the car’s wing mirror.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to St George’s Hospital in London for treatment.

