Woman rushed to hospital after car hits wall

A woman was rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Horsham last night (July 17).

The collision took place in Brighton Road just before 7.50pm.

The ambulance service said a woman suffered a neck injury.

She was treated at the scene before being rushed to East Surrey Hospital for further treatment.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.