Woman and toddler injured in Horsham collision

A woman passenger and toddler were injured after a collision in Worthing Road near Horsham last night, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the one vehicle collision which occurred just north of the Hop Oast Roundabout at around 10.30pm on Monday (December, 19), the spokesperson said.

There were three people in the car, according to the spokesperson.

The driver, a man, was not injured, confirmed the spokesperson.

A female passenger suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, said the spokesperson.

A toddler suffered a minor injury, the spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson added that recovery work was complete and the road fully cleared by midnight.

