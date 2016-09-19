Woman airlifted from cricket pitch with head injury

A woman was airlifted to hospital from a cricket pitch yesterday after suffering a fall.

The Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance was called at 12.18pm to a cricket pitch in Storrington, after a report of a female receiving an accidental head injury.

The helicopter landed on the cricket pitch itself, with staff from South East Coast Ambulance Service also present.

Taking off from the field, the air ambulance flew the patient, who has not been named by the emergency services, to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The flight took about 40 minutes.

