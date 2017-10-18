Witness appeal after reports of man with gun

Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of a man in possession of a gun in Broadfield Barton last Friday (October 13).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers carried out a search of the area, and located and arrested a man matching the suspect’s description in nearby Crawley Avenue.

“Omar Iq-Bar, 52, a carpet fitter, of Kensington Road, Crawley, was remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 16), charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“Following his appearance, he was further remanded to appear at Lewes Crown Court on November 13.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1267 of 13/10.

“Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”