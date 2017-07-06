Wisborough Green barn conversion wins prestigious award

A listed barn in Wisborough Green, converted into a family home, and a Horsham development have received high praise in the prestigious 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

A record number of Awards were presented at the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

The barn in Wisborough Green before the conversion

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

2017 winners included a Grade II listed barn converted into a family home by Nicholls Countryside Construction.

The barn, in Wisborough Green, was described by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging team as, “a beautifully executed conversion built of first class materials with an excellent interior.

Woodlands Park. Photo: Ryan Wicks

“The team are to be congratulated on this challenging heritage project, delivered with care and precision to ensure the future of this fantastic listed barn.”

Woodlands Park, in Sedgwick Lane in Horsham, by Quantum Homes, received a commendation in the Mid-Scale Residential category.

This small development of contemporary homes saw floor to ceiling windows, vertical chestnut cladding and split faced stone within eco construction.

Chairman Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the Awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.”

An interior shot of one of the Woodlands Park prorperties. Photo: Ryan Wicks

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s Awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”