Winterton Court redevelopment could be approved next week

Plans to redevelop an affordable housing site at the centre of Horsham could be approved by the council next week.

Saxon Weald’s scheme to demolish its sheltered housing for the elderly, mostly bungalows, in Winterton Court off New Street and replace them with 65 flats and four homes for affordable housing was rejected by Horsham District Council back in April 2015.

The housing association’s fresh application for 59 flats and seven homes is due to be decided by HDC’s Development Control North Committee next Tuesday (September 6).

Only 20 flats would be intermediate rent, the three homes would be shared ownership, and the remaining 39 flats and four homes would be sold on the open market.

This would meet the council’s 35 per cent affordable housing target.

Officers are recommending that the scheme be approved, despite 46 letters of objection from 38 households.

In their report the officers argued that ‘previous reasons for refusal relating to the amenity of future occupiers and the scale of development have been addressed by the revised scheme’.

But objectors have raised issues in the area such as traffic, parking, the capacity of nearby schools and doctors’ surgeries, overdevelopment, loss of privacy for neighbours, and design.

