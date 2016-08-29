Wheels in motion for cycling sessions

Children and adults with disabilities are invited to a new set of cycling sessions at a leisure centre in Horsham.

Specially adapted cycles will be available for participants during the ‘Horsham Wheels for All’ sessions at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

There will be six sessions in total led by fully trained and accredited instructors.

The first session on Friday September 16 will be a free taster.

All sessions will take place between 4pm -6.30pm on the following dates:

• Friday September 16

• Friday September 23

• Friday September 30

• Friday October 7

• Friday October 14

• Friday October 21

West Sussex County Council is working in partnership with Horsham District Council and Cycling Projects to deliver the training sessions.

John O’Brien, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “These sessions are not only going to be physically and mentally stimulating, but will also be good fun for all involved.

“Individuals, groups and families are all very welcome to attend the sessions and enjoy the benefits of cycling in a sociable environment.”

Each session will cost £4 with a Leisure access card or £5 without and can be booked by contacting Paul Taylor on 07764 146339 or paul.taylor@horsham.gov.uk