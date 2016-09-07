What to expect from the new iPhone 7

It’s that time again. After months of speculation, a man without a tie will take to the stage today in San Francisco (beginning at 6pm British time) and reveal what the biggest company in the world has up its sleeve.

Whether it’s revolution or pointless bells and whistles is partly in the eye of the beholder.

But Apple’s track record means we can’t ignore a major launch like this.

Their smartwatch may not have set the world alight, but iPods? Remember those? They worked out okay.

Unless the company blindsides the press with something no leaks have hinted at, the new iPhone generation will be aiming for similar-but-better, rather than rip-it-up-and-start-again.

Here’s what (we think) we know so far about the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

Death to the headphone jack

It’s been trailed for a long time, but it’s still a major change in its way.

Apple is planning to get rid of the headphone jack, a commonplace on gadgets since the Walkman, and replace wired headphones entirely with wireless ones.

The iPhone is expected to ship with wireless headphones, so it’s not an extra purchase, although some customers will have their own expensive wired headphones, and an adapter might be required.

It’s not the first time Apple have thrown out convention.

With the iPhone 5 in 2012, they changed the charger shape, rendering old chargers and docks useless.

And, it might be noted, they have been resistant to using micro USB chargers in general – like every other major phone brand.

It hasn’t harmed them much so far.

‘Dual lens’ technology

The camera’s going to get better, with the Plus model getting a dual lens system that will allow much higher quality zoom on photographs and better performance in low light, according to seasoned Apple watchers.

The smaller model won’t have a dual lens, but its lens is expected to be improved, based on pictures showing an increase in its size.

Faster, more sensitive

Other anticipated features include: Handsets at 5.5 inches and 4.7 inches – looking similar to the 6 models.

A pressure-sensitive home screen button that may not be a button at all but just a piece of screen that vibrates when it is “pressed”. Storage from 32GB to 256GB Release in within the next three weeks, possible 16 September.

Various other rumoured features of varying credibility including being waterproof.

Assuming it does not explode, like Samsung’s touted Galaxy Note 7, it will probably do all right.