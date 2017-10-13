West Sussex County Times Community Awards: Vote for your local heroes

The time has come for readers to vote for who they think should be the winners of our fabulous West Sussex County Times Community Stars 2017.

The sparking awards night for West Sussex County Times Community Stars 2017 is nearing, which means it is time for our readers to decide who this year’s winners will be.

There are so many deserving candidates it is going to be hard to choose!

They are:

BEST VOLUNTEER (Sponsored by UK Power Networks)

Nominees:

Patricia Webb

Sue Evans

Michael Senior

SCHOOL STAR (Sponsored by Collyers School) Nominees :

Jules White

Paul Sweeney

Leechpool School, Horsham

GOOD SPORT (Sponsored by Places for People)

Nominees :

Toby Tree

George Hazell

Derek Paxton

Pulborough Rubgy Club

West Chiltington Cricket Club

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (Sponsored by Guy Leonard)

Nominees:

Shaun Adsett

Patricia Webb

James Munden

Jonathan and Caroline Lucas

Callum Barney

CARE FOR ANIMALS

Nominees:

Maggie Southwell

Arundawn Dog Rescue

Alexandra Bastedo champions animal sanctuary (ABC Animal Sanctuary)

CHARITY OF THE YEAR (Sponsored by Capitol Theatre)

Nominees:

St Catherine’s Hospice

4TheYouth

Horsham Lions

Horsham Rotary Club

Auntie Val’s Kitchen

BEST COMMUNITY ORGANISATION (Sponsored by Ringway)

Nominees:

Auntie Val’s Kitchen

4TheYouth

Oaktree Farm Care

Horsham Cycling Forum

Horsham in Bloom

The Horsham Society

BEST FUNDRAISER

Nominees:

Lorna Cobbett

James Munden

HEALTH HERO Nominees:

Teresa Collins

League of Friends of Horsham Hospital

LOCAL HERO (Sponsored by Rotary)

Nominees:

Val and Andy Challis

James Bolam and Sue Jameson

FRIEND TO THE ENVIRONMENT Nominees:

Carrie and Adam Cort

Paul Spiers

Jill Shuker

PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD (Sponsored by Horsham District Council)

Nominees:

Peter Bates

Jeremy Knight

WSCT AWARD FOR SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT (Sponsored by The West Sussex County Times)

Chosen by the County Times, this award recognises the special achievements or effort by an individual or a group.

There is a voting form and nominee profiles in this Thursday’s (October 12, 2017) West Sussex County Times, where you can choose one winner for each category. If you wish, you may pick a winner for each and every category, and you can just choose the ones you particularly wish to vote for. The only stipulation is that you can name only one person per category you choose and the deadline to vote is October 25.

Votes can be made only on the official form from the County Times newspapers. No photocopies will be accepted.

The winners will be revealed at a fantastic awards evening at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham on Tuesday, November 7.