West Sussex County Times Community Awards: Vote for your local heroes

The time has come for readers to vote for who they think should be the winners of our fabulous West Sussex County Times Community Stars 2017.
The sparking awards night for West Sussex County Times Community Stars 2017 is nearing, which means it is time for our readers to decide who this year’s winners will be.
There are so many deserving candidates it is going to be hard to choose!
They are:
BEST VOLUNTEER (Sponsored by UK Power Networks)
Nominees:
Patricia Webb
Sue Evans
Michael Senior
SCHOOL STAR (Sponsored by Collyers School) Nominees :
Jules White
Paul Sweeney
Leechpool School, Horsham
GOOD SPORT (Sponsored by Places for People)
Nominees :
Toby Tree
George Hazell
Derek Paxton
Pulborough Rubgy Club
West Chiltington Cricket Club
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (Sponsored by Guy Leonard)
Nominees:
Shaun Adsett
Patricia Webb
James Munden
Jonathan and Caroline Lucas
Callum Barney
CARE FOR ANIMALS
Nominees:
Maggie Southwell
Arundawn Dog Rescue
Alexandra Bastedo champions animal sanctuary (ABC Animal Sanctuary)
CHARITY OF THE YEAR (Sponsored by Capitol Theatre)
Nominees:
St Catherine’s Hospice
4TheYouth
Horsham Lions
Horsham Rotary Club
Auntie Val’s Kitchen
BEST COMMUNITY ORGANISATION (Sponsored by Ringway)
Nominees:
Auntie Val’s Kitchen
4TheYouth
Oaktree Farm Care
Horsham Cycling Forum
Horsham in Bloom
The Horsham Society
BEST FUNDRAISER
Nominees:
Lorna Cobbett
James Munden
HEALTH HERO Nominees:
Teresa Collins
League of Friends of Horsham Hospital
LOCAL HERO (Sponsored by Rotary)
Nominees:
Val and Andy Challis
James Bolam and Sue Jameson
FRIEND TO THE ENVIRONMENT Nominees:
Carrie and Adam Cort
Paul Spiers
Jill Shuker
PUBLIC SERVICE AWARD (Sponsored by Horsham District Council)
Nominees:
Peter Bates
Jeremy Knight
WSCT AWARD FOR SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT (Sponsored by The West Sussex County Times)
Chosen by the County Times, this award recognises the special achievements or effort by an individual or a group.
There is a voting form and nominee profiles in this Thursday’s (October 12, 2017) West Sussex County Times, where you can choose one winner for each category. If you wish, you may pick a winner for each and every category, and you can just choose the ones you particularly wish to vote for. The only stipulation is that you can name only one person per category you choose and the deadline to vote is October 25.
Votes can be made only on the official form from the County Times newspapers. No photocopies will be accepted.
The winners will be revealed at a fantastic awards evening at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham on Tuesday, November 7.
