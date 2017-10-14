WEATHER: Sussex enjoys unseasonably warm weekend

Sussex is set to enjoy unseasonably warm weather this weekend, with highs of around 22C.

Saturday will see a dry afternoon of warm sunny spells with temperatures reaching 21C.

Any low clouds are due to lift on Sunday morning for another warm and sunny afternoon.

Sussex looks set to miss out on the very windy weather anticipated on Monday associated with Hurricaine Ophelia, which will mainly affect the west of the country – and could bring power cuts and damage to buildings according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow warning.

Sussex residents can look forward to another very warm and sunny afternoon on Monday.

Tuesday will get off to a windy start before a mainly dry and bright afternoon.