WEATHER: Outlook for Sussex over the next week

An overcast morning may give way to scattered showers later today (Sunday) as forecasters warn Sussex residents to expect a damp and dreary start to the week.

Most of the county is expected to remain dry and cloudy although cold breezy winds may come with scattered showers in some coastal areas.

Met Office forecasters say the wind is likely to die down in the evening and clear overnight, although more rain may begin in the early hours of Monday morning (September 5).

Monday is also likely to remain overcast for much of the day as a cloudy start gives way to light and patchy rain across most of the county. Some warm bright intervals are aksi likely to develop inland into the afternoon.

Forecasters expect cloud and fog to clear later in the week, giving way to some warm and humid sunny periods from Wednesday and inot the rest of the week.

