WEATHER: Bright beginnings to chilly rain

Clear skies forecast in most areas tonight be ideal for fireworks, followed by a bright but cold start to the week.

Sunny weather expected on Monday across the county is set to remain fairly cool at just ten or 11 degrees, dropping to around four degrees at night.

Tuesday is set to see rain in the morning into early afternoon, with heavier showers expected in the north west of Sussex towards Horsham.

Skies are expected to brighten up on Wednesday morning, giving way to cloud in the afternoon and staying around the ten degree mark during daylight hours.

Intermittent sunny spells are also forecast for Thursday afternoon, with a cloudy but warmer Friday before a sunny weekend.