Weather alert to visitors of French Market

The French Market in Horsham town centre over the weekend is scheduled to go ahead - but a weather alert has been issued by organisers.

The popular event, run by Food Rocks and France at Home, is still planned to take place in Carfax on Sunday October 1.

However, Horsham District Council has said: “Although not good, the forecast conditions (i.e Wind strength) are not at a level that would prevent the Market operating within their risk assessment.

The worst of the winds to impact on our area look set to reach us mid -Monday.

“Our market operators, Food Rocks who are working with France at Home to facilitate their visit, have been told that the French Market is keen to trade.

“However, Food Rocks have taken the decision that the Maker’s Fayre stalls will be cancelled so as not to subject these mostly small local businesses to undue stock loss due to rain damage.

“Should the weather be forecast to deteriorate to unsafe levels before or during market operations the market will be cancelled or close early to maintain public and staff safety.

“Food Rocks and ourselves will use social media to update potential visitors.”