‘We are all suffering’... Desperate plea to change town centre parking

Residents are making a desperate plea for a change to parking rules in Horsham after struggling to get spaces outside their homes.

People living in Zone A parking areas are calling for an extension to parking restrictions so ‘they are put in line’ with those at town centre car parks.

Residents of Barttelot Road are protesting over parking in Zone A in Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1708694 SUS-170426-101238001

Currently it is free to park in the zones, which include roads surrounding the town centre such as the Causeway, North Street and East Street, before 9am and after 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday. It is also free to park on Sundays.

Drivers parking in Horsham District Council owned car parks are charged between 8am and 6pm on weekdays, with some having an extended evening charge period. The council also made a controversial decision to bring in charges on Sundays.

Heather Graham lives in Barttelot Road which is part of the Zone A remit. She said she and others were fed up with not being able to get spaces.

She said: “At the moment we are all suffering. We just have difficulty finding parking spaces.

“I have been talking with West Sussex County Council for three years to get our parking zone in line with Horsham District Council’s parking charges.”

Letters have been sent to 1,800 homes and businesses outlining plans to extend the parking restrictions from 9am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday.

Heather said it was vital people filled in the survey.

She said: “We need the response. If it’s negative, it’s negative but they need the responses back.

“Whether they have parking permits or not lots of residents are suffering.

“We are not trying to prevent residents from parking who need permits, it’s the people who are using the town and are taking our spaces.”

A spokesman for county council said: “We are consulting with local people in Zone A about the residents’ parking scheme as we have been made aware that parking can be difficult at night.

“We are asking for people’s views on extending the parking scheme until 9pm on the days that it operates.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.