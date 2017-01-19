Water company reports several problems in Horsham district

Several areas in the Horsham district are experiencing low pressure or no water this evening (Thursday January 19) according to Southern Water,

The company’s incident map shows problems in Cowfold, Dial Post, Coolham, Southwater, and Patridge Green.

In the Mill Straight area of Southwater, Southern Water say: “We are aware of a burst in Mill Straight. Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs.

“Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

However, in the other areas Southern Water says: “Engineers are currently investigating and we will provide an update shortly.”

For more information see the company’s incident map.