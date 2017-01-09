Warning signs outside supermarket leave drivers puzzled

Drivers parking outside a town centre supermarket may need to brush up on their knowledge of the law.

For signs erected outside Waitrose at the Market Place shopping centre in Burgess Hill have left people puzzling over their meaning.

The signs state: ‘Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 is in operation at these premises.’

Driver Arnie Wilson, of Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, spotted the signs this week. He said: “Like most, if not all shoppers there, I suspect, I didn’t have a clue what it meant.”

Police say that Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 provides police officers and police community support officers with powers to seize vehicles if they are being used in an ‘anti social manner.’

And a spokeswoman for the shopping centre said the signs had been erected ‘to avoid confusion.’

Arnie Wilson added: “It seems to me utterly pointless and absurd, though presumably a legal requirement, to erect such obscure, incomprehensible signs and expect shoppers to be remotely aware of what it means.”

But the Market Place shopping centre spokeswoman said: “The sign in question highlights that the car park is private property and is intended for use by customers.

“Because it is private property, we wanted to avoid any confusion over whether the police have permission to move people along, depending on certain circumstances which include anti-social behaviour.”