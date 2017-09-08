Warning over ‘extremely hazardous’ roads following fuel spillages

A main village road has been closed following several fuel spillages this morning (Friday September 8).

The fire service said crews were dealing with diesel spillages on the A283, between Steyning and Upper Beeding, and on the A2037, between Upper Beeding and Small Dole.

Police said the wet conditions and the spillages had made the roads ‘extremely hazardous’ with reports of a number of vehicles skidding and losing traction on the A283 and the A281.

Officers have warned road users to travel with extreme caution.

West Sussex Highways said part of the A2037 is currently closed while gritters deal with the spillages.