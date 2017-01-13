Warning as 17 more cars left unattended while de-icing

Police have issued a fresh warning not to leave cars unattended while de-icing after 17 more were spotted by officers this morning (Friday January 13).

Horsham Police carried out patrols in Horsham and Southwater following the icy weather overnight.

Officers said all 17 vehicles were spotted within two hours, 11 of which were on driveways in the Southwater area.

Last week two cars were taken from homes in the village after keys were left in the ignition while they were de-icing. A further three were also stolen in Horsham.

In December a £20,000 metallic BMW X3 was stolen from a driveway of a house in Cedar Drive and a silver Ford Focus was stolen from Bignor Close, Horsham.

Police said both thefts occurred in frosty conditions and in at least one of the cases the car had been left ticking over to help defrost the windscreen.

Sussex Police is investigating whether the thefts are linked.

A spokesman said: “It’s an open invitation to opportunist thieves and they’re gone in seconds. Exclusion clauses in many insurance policies may also mean that insurance is invalidated and it could turn out to be a very expensive demisting.

“That said, be patient and don’t be tempted to drive without making sure that you have cleared windows and mirrors to ensure that your journey will be safe for you and safe for other road users.”

