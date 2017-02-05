Wardrobe is top spot to hide Valentine’s gifts, research reveals

The wardrobe is the top spot for people in the South East wanting to hide their Valentine’s Day gifts at home, research has revealed.

A study by Royal Mail has looked into the UK’s most popular hiding spots for Valentine’s gifts. At the top of the list is the ‘wardrobe’ (21 per cent) with ‘under the bed’ (13 per cent) coming a close second.

The top five hiding spots for online orders and gifts this Valentine’s Day for people in the South East of England are:

- Wardrobe

- Under the bed

- The spare room

- The garage

- The kitchen

For about one in five UK adults, their gifts will come as no surprise to them as just over 20 per cent reveal they receive the same gift from their partner every year, the research suggests.

The report found that this was higher for women as 24 per cent said they received the same gift every year compared to 16 per cent of men.

The report also found that the element of surprise is lost for around 10 per cent of UK adults, who say they have been able to tell what they are getting because of targeted advertising from websites visited by their partners online.

Men were found to be more generous than women.

Nearly half (47 per cent) plan to buy a gift for their valentine this year while only 39 per cent of women plan to do the same, the study suggests.

The report also that found adults in East Anglia (50 per cent) and those in Wales (47 per cent) are more generous than their counterparts around the UK.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Royal Mail Tracked gives customers the convenience of choosing an alternative delivery location, from a local Post Office to a nominated safe place.

