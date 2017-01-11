Wardens helping to reduce social isolation

Neighbourhood wardens for Steyning, Upper Beeding and Bramber have been engaging with older residents to help reduce social isolation.

Wardens Paul Conroy and Michael Pearce have organised a quiz and indoor curling sessions as part of the weekly club they organise.

They also regularly arrange trips to garden centres and theatres as well as holding indoor games, quizzes and afternoon teas for residents throughout the year.

Paul said: “This is definitely one of the most rewarding parts of our role as neighbourhood wardens. Working with older people in the community gives us the opportunity to make a difference in their lives by interacting with them on a social level.

“Our club has been running for over two years now and we have got to know the members very well, considering them as friends.”

The two wardens have started running surgeries so local people can meet with them to discuss any concerns.

These are arranged on Wednesday January 18 from 11am to 12.30pm at The Hub, in Church lane, Upper Beeding and then on Saturday February 4 from 9.30am to 12pm at Steyning Farmers Market in Steyning High Street.

Michael said: “We are hoping to build upon our existing relationship with the Upper Beeding lunch club and will be seeking ways to include a greater number of residents in the coming year.”

