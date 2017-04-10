Waitrose to launch first ‘Supper Club’ in Sussex

Waitrose will be launching its first restaurant-style dining experience at a Sussex store.

The national supermarket chain will be hosting a ‘Supper Club’ at its new store in Haywards Heath.

For eight evenings throughout the next couple of months customers will be able to feast in the brand new building, as the cafe is converted into a premier dining experience offering a three course meal with music and ambient lighting.

The meal, including drinks and nibbles, will cost £35 and will created by chefs from the company’s cookery schools.

Manager of the Waitrose Cookery Schools, Karen Himsworth, said: “This aims to deliver the next level of in store dining at Waitrose, building upon concepts like our sushi bars and wine bars. We want to make our stores a food destination in the evenings as well as in the day.

“We realise a supermarket might not spring to mind when people are thinking about dining out in the evening, but we want that to change. Our aim is to create an atmosphere that is inviting whether you are having a meal for two or out with a group of friends.

“We will look at next steps after we have finished the initial eight dates, but our aspiration is for this to continue at Haywards Heath and to explore how we might introduce at in other branches across the estate.”

The supper club will be held at the store, in Perrymount Road, on April 19, 20, 27 and 28 and May 3, 4, 11, and 12.

Tables will be laid out for both couples and larger groups and the supermarket is taking bookings now with only 50 places available each evening.

To book visit www.waitrose.com/supperclub

For the menu see below:

Starters

Brown shrimp cocktail with wheaten bread

or

Edible garden - carrot crudité, mustard seed pickled radishes, carrot yoghurt, watercress with sourdough croutons

Mains

Roast chicken, ballotine of leg with braised gem, peas and asparagus with Madeira sauce

or

Salmon with brown butter, tender stem broccoli, Jersey royals, lemon and cauliflower purée

or

Roast and shaved cauliflower with maple seed granola and lettuce purée

Dessert

Chocolate pavé with salted caramel popcorn and buttermilk ice cream