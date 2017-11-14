Wabi restaurant fire recalled during safety workshop

Memories of the 2014 fire at Wabi Restaurant, in East Street, Horsham, were recalled at a recent workshop.

Eleven local eateries attended a Fire Prevention meeting on Monday November 6, run by Horsham District Council and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

During the workshop the Operations Director of Wabi talked about his experience of having had a major fire, the Fire Service shared guidance on producing Fire Risk Assessments and Business Continuity Plans, and the council ran a table top exercise to help the businesses put what they had learned into practice.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Horsham has had four major fires in three years and apart from the risk to life, the fires have been extremely costly for the businesses affected as well as for the town as a whole.

“We are keen to help businesses understand what they can do to help prevent a recurrence and this workshop has hopefully achieved that.”

If you are interested in finding out more about fire prevention in your pub or restaurant, contact businessfiresafety@westsussex.gov.uk