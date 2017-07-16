Vintage themed garden party goes down a treat

Dozens of people turned out for a vintage-themed garden party with at Highwood Mill.

The event took place last month with around 120 people in attendance.

Many residents attended the event and brought their guests and families along for an afternoon of food, drinks and music provided by the Rockabellas.

From Candyman by Sammy Davis Jr. to Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra, the Rockabellas covered a wide range of songs at the event.

The bunting was out in force and the odd union flag on show as the residents enjoyed the singing. It was a lovely social occasion and the band sang Happy Birthday to Highwood Mill resident Beryl, who turned 90. There were smiles all around for a fun and lively party hosted in the gardens and grounds of Highwood Mill.

For more information about living at Highwood Mill, please visit the website at www.highwoodmill.co.uk or call 01403 226196