Village set to enjoy spectacular harvest fair for tenth year

One of the area’s largest and most spectacular village events, the Pulborough Harvest Fair, will take place on Saturday September 24 at 11am.

Entry to the fair which celebrates farming, food and fun is free is now in it’s tenth year and the day promises to be a real treat for all the family.

There will be lots of things to see, taste and do and once again this year’s principal sponsor is Domino’s Pizza.

They’ll be there on the day with their fire eater, dough making and pizza slices.

This year in the LMC Autos Arena, there will be dog agility, magic and music. Bring along a blanket and pitch-up for the afternoon to enjoy the show.

Pat Arculus, councillor for Pulborough, will officially open the fair in the arena just before 1pm and Town Cryer Bob Smytherman will be sure to be making lots of noise again this year.

The food and drink area, sponsored by solicitors Mayo Wynne Baxter, includes beer tents with local beers from Hammerpot and Hepworths, a Pimms Pod, a shepherd’s hut serving delicious Sussex lamb, hog roasts, spuds, pies, pizza, cakes, Indian food, coffee and lots more.

The fair takes place in the field opposite the Chequers Hotel (RH20 1AD) and the adjacent Parish church.

So come and visit the wide ranging stalls and ride the beautiful traditional Harris Brothers Fun Fair.

Support from Harwoods and Pulborough Medical Group means there will be plenty of free entertainment all over the fairground throughout the day.

For children there is the fantastic Comyn and James scarecrow competition (check-out the fair’s Facebook page for tips on how to build a scarecrow).

Children’s favourite – the Comyn & James flying bears will have a new look this year so come along and see how they are making their way down from the church tower.

As a new addition to this year’s fair there will be a bit of a bake off with a cake held in the church.

A big cake, or small cakes, in any celebration style can be brought along to the Church on the day before 1.30pm to be entered.

The competition is open to all and will be judged by Chef Jason Taylor-Bowers.

Storrington’s Cakes For All Reason’s will provided a fantastic baking kit for the winner.

There will also be organ music, hand bell ringers and afternoon teas in the church.

Dogs are welcome and those planning on visiting the Harvest Fair with their pooch can enter Arun Vet’s fun doggie show for £1 each.

There will be prizes and rosettes for winners of each fun class.

No need to register just come along on the day.

Prior to the event free brochures will be widely available with all the fair details and, on the day and before, tickets will be available for the harvest fair raffle with amazing prizes including hampers, experiences from driving days to a peak behind the scenes at Arun vets, books, vouchers and lots, lots more.

Free event parking is signed to local car parks, all within five minutes walk of the fair and for those with walking difficulties there is a free shuttle-bus from the Lower Street Car park in Old Pulborough village.

For more information visit the fair’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PulboroughHarvestFair

Alternatively please contact the event organiser via email at PulboroughHarvestFair@yahoo.co.uk

Pulborough Harvest fair is organised by Pulborough Community Partnership.