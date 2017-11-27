Village’s 20 year wait for Santa set to end

After waiting more than 20 years a village is set to welcome back Father Christmas as he takes part in a special tour in his festive red sleigh.

The Santa Sleigh Procession is set to return to Broadbridge Heath next month in a bid to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to the village.

A map of the route Santa is set to take as the Santa Sleigh Procession returns to Broadbridge Heath.

Jolly St Nick first started touring the streets of the village in the 1980s visiting homes and playing Christmas music with his band of merry helpers.

He hung up his sooty boots 20 years ago but thanks to BBH Gala Association he is set to make his long awaited comeback on Sunday December 3.

Rachel Diamond, of the association, said: “The event has been resurrected by the Broadbridge Heath Gala Association to spread a bit of Christmas cheer. There couldn’t be a more poignant time after such huge expansion of the village over the last 3 years, the event also has the objective of reinvigorating the community spirit BBH was always known for.”

As well as spreading the joy the tour will also be raising funds for the association as it looks to put on more events in the village in the future.

Rachel added: “Now with a few more volunteers, who came onboard after hearing the Gala Association was going to fold, The Santa Sleigh Procession is the first attempt at raising a bit of money to then fund an event or two next year and so on.

“We still need more volunteers though and there is an AGM being held in January should people want to put themselves forward. Who knows, the much loved Village Fete might even be back on the cards if we collect enough cash and get enough helpers.”