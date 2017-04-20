Village road to close for a month from Monday

Part of a village high street is to be closed to traffic for a month from Monday while roadworks are carried out.

South East Water is making the final connections to a new £1million water main in Lindfield High Street.

It involves closing the B2028 at the northern end of the High Street near All Saints Church which means there will be no through route.

Drivers will be directed to follow a B road diversion to avoid the High Street - but all shops and businesses in the area will remain open.

South East Water say people will still be able to get access from the southern end which will remain open, and that parking in the village will be unaffected.

A spokesman said: “We plan to complete this work and re-open the road by early June.”