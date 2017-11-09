Village pub set to re-open

A village pub which has been closed for the past few months is to re-open on Saturday following a complete refurbishment.

The Farmers in Scaynes Hill - formerly the Inn On The Green - has been taken over by the Willis family, who also run the Barley Mow at Selmeston near Polegate.

Suzanne Willis - whose husband Michael and son Jack, 25, will be running The Farmers - said: “Despite some pubs failing for various reasons we believe there is a really strong demand for a well-run classic English pub.

“We serve fresh locally sourced food at a reasonable price, our staff are all part of the team and we all believe in making customers welcome and having a good ambience in the pub.

“We have a really good selection of wines as we have many customers that travel that bit further to have a wine they enjoy.

“Our ales are known to be of good quality and we support local breweries as well as the popular nationals.”

The pub is dog and family-friendly with a large garden and children’s play area, hand-built by local craftsmen.

Food - from pub classics to seasonal specials - will be served all day under the guidance of award-winning head chef Derek Gaunt.

A special Christmas menu with festive fare will be on offer in December.

Michael owned a food pub and restaurant supply business as well as developing a couple of businesses with wife Suzanne before going into business with son Jack nearly three years ago when they bought The Barley Mow.

Jack cut his teeth in the trade with Bill’s restaurant in Lewes before and during its change from a sole trader to a chain, working his way up to a managerial position before taking time out to travel.

Said Suzanne: “On his return, three years ago, he and Michael bought the lease to The Barley Mow and they are very excited to be opening The Farmers next week.”