Slinfold Open Garden Day today (Sunday June 4, 11am to 5pm) offers five diverse gardens to enjoy and explore.

Three are in the centre, (park in the school car park near St Peter’s Church), and two are a short drive down Lyons Road.

They range from neat and formal to wildlife havens.

Teas, refreshments and unusual plants for sale.

Tickets (£5 for all five) and map available at both ends of the village.

Slinfold Village Day is due to be held on Sunday June 11 on the cricket field.