Video: Wings and Wheels celebrates 75 years of Dunsfold aerodrome

Dunsfold aerodrome celebrated 75 years with perfect conditions for the 2017 annual Wings and Wheels.

It was three-quarters of a century ago that the Canadians constructed the airfield in just 20 weeks.

Wings and Wheels 2017 SUS-170826-201308001

A packed programme today (Saturday August 26) saw several aircraft put through their paces with the Red Arrows headlining.

Dozens of impressive vehicles formed the Wheels section, with their owners putting them through their paces.

As usual the static displays also generated plenty of interest, with the Military Zone attracting big crowds.

The event continues tomorrow (Sunday).