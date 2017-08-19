VIDEO: We take on the world’s longest inflatable assault course

The world’s longest inflatable assault course has landed in Sussex – and our reporters took on the challenge.

Thrill-seekeing reporters Michael Drummond and Stephen Wynn-Davies tested out the 1,000ft-long Labyrinth Challenge on Friday at Brighton Racecourse, where it will be open to the public Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20.

The giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups (ages 12 and above) to unleash their inner child, features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Set across five themed zones – the lava zone, jungle zone, toxic zone, combat zone and ocean zone – the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below.

The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.

Discussing the inflatable challenge, Stephen said: “It was great fun, brings out the child in me.

“It’s a lot longer than other assault course.

“It has something for everyone – long jumps and tunnels as well as easier parts.

“It’s great fun for everyone, especially with friends.”

The Labyrinth Challenge is at Brighton Racecourse in Freshfield Road this week, and in Chichester later this year, click here for more information.