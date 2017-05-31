VIDEO: Thousands support toddler’s dream of being able to walk

Thousands headed to Crawley Rugby Club at the weekend to help make a toddler’s dream of being able to walk come true.

The rugby club put on a rugby festival to raise cash for Sonny Hamilton, who turned three on Monday.

Southern Hemisphere rugby players with Sonny. Picture: Steve Robards

Sonny was born prematurely with cerebral palsy, which affects his ability to sit and walk.

He needs a selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) operation and his family are trying to raise £80,000 to get him this by next year.

Before the festival they had raised £30,000.

His mum, Katie Finkle, 26, of Holman Close, Crawley, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic weekend – we won’t know how much we raised until later this week.

A minute silence took place at the festival as a mark of respect for the Manchester bomb victims. Picture: Steve Robards

“Thousands came and there was so much support from everyone.

“Sonny led out both teams and this was a really touching moment and it was great for everyone to see him with his walker – which showed his struggle.

“It was such a good atmosphere with lots of families and things to do for children – I am hoping we have raised money in the thousands mark.”

This was the second type of event held at the rugby club in Ifield Avenue, having raised £30,000 last year for the Olivers Wish Foundation, which was founded by prominent member of the club and former 1st team captain, Rob Dowling, 42.

Rugby captains with Sonny. Picture: Steve Robards

His son, Oliver tragically died in his sleep just before his second birthday in October 2015.

Rob said: “Last year’s event was tremendously successful and we were keen to do it again and thought it would be amazing to help Sonny this year. I couldn’t think of anything better.

The festival included a Legends match with two full teams of ex-internationals.

To donate to Sonny visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/sonnysdreamtowalk.

Crawley RFC under 13's. Picture: Steve Robards

