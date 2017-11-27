VIDEO: Shop demolition marks start of £35m town centre regeneration

Demolition of the former Waitrose store in Piries Place, Horsham, has started as part of a £35 million regeneration project.

Developers Reef Estates are aiming to build a new cinema on the site, alng with a 94-bed hotel, shops and restaurants.

Demolition has started on the old Waitrose building, Piries Place Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1728609 SUS-171127-155253001

The area has suffered since Waitrose moved to its new home in Guildford Road and developers plan to build a high quality ‘leisure led’ shopping area, expected to be completed by early 2019.

Reef Estates has appointed Gilbert Ash to carry out the construction.

The old Waitrose unit will be converted into a boutique-style Everyman three-screen cinema while a four storey Premier Inn hotel will be created at the units previously home to Beeches cafe and Pets Corner.

The White Brasserie Co is also set to open its first Sussex pub, complete with a French brasserie twist.

Horsham District council has also approved plans for a £7.25m redevelopment of Piries Place car park to coincide with the regeneration.