Video: Popular BBC Children in Need day in Horsham

A steam bus proved very popular as it helped raise cash for BBC Children in Need in Horsham today (Thursday October 26).

It was part of a major fundraising day as Horsham Rotary Club, in conjunction with Horsham Markets, put on their annual appeal party.

The Steam Omnibus tour proved very popular

Pudsey Bear, joined by a number of his mascot friends, performed three ‘singalong’ fun shows with TV’s Dave Benson Phillips on the bandstand in the Carfax.

For younger children there was a Hallowe'en Trick or Treat Trail in which around 26 town businesses offered treats or tricks with a chance to win cash prizes from Horsham Rotary.

There was also a Pudsey merchandise stall with face painting and art balloons.

And birds of prey proved a popular attraction.

The charity supports children from across the UK.