VIDEO: Pet shop fire in Hurstpierpoint

Smoke was to be seen billowing from a pet shop in Hurstpierpoint as seven fire crews battled a blaze at the property yesterday.

Firefighters equipped with hose reels and breathing apparatus successfully contained the fire at Pierpoint Pet Supplies, after tackling the blaze for more than five hours.

The fire service tweeted to say crews had finished work at the High Street property after 9pm yesterday, following a call out at about 2.50pm yesterday afternoon.

Residents had thanked firefighters for preventing the fire from spreading, the tweet added.

No pets are thought to have been hurt in the blaze, which is believed to have started on the ground floor of the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire proved difficult to access, having spread through a flat roof void at the rear of the property.

Photo by Eddie Howland

Technical access crews removed part of the roof to allow firefighters to fight the flames, a spokesperson added.

Part of the High Street was closed by police while the incident was dealt with.

Pet shop fire in Hurstpierpoint. Photo by Eddie Howland

Pet shop fire in Hurstpierpoint. Photo by Eddie Howland

