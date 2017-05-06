VIDEO: Music and dancing as the Horsham English Festival returns

The sounds of jingling bells and booming drums echoed around the town centre as the ever popular Horsham English Festival returned.

The two day event started today with a celebration of the 25th Broadwood Morris Day of Dance.

Horsham English Festival returned to the town today.

A procession of dancers performed throughout the town with groups entertaining hundreds of spectators in the Bishopric, Carfax and The Forum.

The popular Saturday market also got involved with many traders theming their stalls around the celebration.

As well as all the food and entertainment those attending also got a special chance to see some classic Morris Minor cars on display in The Forum.

Tomorrow (Sunday) Horsham Folk Club and friends will be presenting a free concert with an outstanding selection of performers including Julie Roberts, Rhythm & Sole Dance Company, The Show Choir, Okee Dokee, The Rocking Bankers and Dave Toye. The concert will take place on the Carfax bandstand between 11am and 4pm.

Elsewhere visitors will be treated to such spectacles as King Henry the Eighth and his Tudor Court, race winning bikes from Dresda Motorcycles, British classic car and motorcycle displays including an HWM Aston Martin courtesy of the Aston Martin Owners Club, children’s story-telling and fairground activities.

The legendary Loxwood Joust team will take over the Market Square for a mini-festival of medieval mayhem.

There will also be plenty of locally-produced food and drinks available to enjoy while the festivities continue. These include a number of vehicle displays which will leave in a mass parade through the Carfax at 3pm.

Did you attended the festival? Send your pictures and videos to ct.news@jpress.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.