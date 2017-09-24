Video: Impressive vehicles arrive for first Horsham AmeriCARna festival

Horsham’s first AmeriCARna festival is underway with several US vehicles already attracting attention around town.

The first group to arrive came into the Carfax before being escorted around to the Bishopric.

Horsham AmeriCARna

Two American police cars are stationed near Parkside and a number of market stalls have been set up, with treats such as loaded fries and waffles on offer.

Live music is due to start at 11am and several more vehicles are due around the same time.

