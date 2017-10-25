Video: House suffers further damage after tree collapse

The full extent of the damage was all too apparent when a tree, that had fallen on a house in Poplar Close, Crawley, yesterday, was removed.

After tree surgeons had cut away branches, the rest of the tree was lifted off, revealing the severe damage as the wall collapsed.

Tree that fell on a house in Crawley

A family of five were inside the house when the initial incident happened but no one was injured.

The property next door was evacuated as a precaution.