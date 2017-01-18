VIDEO: Horsham shop severely damaged by blaze

A Horsham store was severely damaged by a fire this morning (Wednesday January 18).

Crews from Horsham attended the incident at Hudson Hair, in Caterways, at about 9.15am.

The fire service said the blaze started in the ground floor hairdressers.

It is understood an elderly woman was being served in the shop at the time and both the store and a first floor flat above were evacuated.

Richard Davy, deputy district commander at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said no-one was injured but the shop was severely damaged by the flames.

Crews managed to save the flat above which suffered minor smoke damage.

Fire at hairdresser's in Horsham

The blaze was extinguished using a hose reel and a covering jet.

Mr Davy said an electrical fault with a hair dryer had caused the fire and it is being treated as an accident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Fire at hairdresser's in Horsham

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.