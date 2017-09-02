Video: Horsham's Big Nibble gets underway

The two-day Big Nibble started today with crowds checking out the various food and drink on show in Horsham town centre.

There is food from all over the world, plus stalls devoted to the very best that Sussex can offer.

The Big Nibble

There’s also plenty of fun in store for younger Big Nibble visitors this weekend.

The Forum is the destination for the Little Nibble with on Saturday only, Bishopric’s Entertainer toy store hosting Transformers’ Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee and the Springboard Project’s 25th anniversary picnic in The Park’s Nature Garden.

Adding to the festival experience, ten artists are performing a number of short ‘sets’ moving between five designated locations across the town with all performers getting to play the ‘main stage,’ Carfax’s Bandstand.

People can vote for their favourites on the day at a special stall by the Carfax Bandstand run by Springboard Project or like the artists’ posted videos on Facebook via www.bigbuskhorsham.live

