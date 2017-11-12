Video: Horsham Remembrance Sunday service

A bumper crowd filled Horsham Carfax today (Sunday November 12) for the annual Remembrance Sunday service.

Representatives from the Armed Forces, the Royal British Legion, the emergency services and youth and voluntary organisations joined Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and local councillors to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin lays his wreath

As usual, the Vicar of Horsham, the Rev Canon Guy Bridgewater conducted the service.

The wreath laying was led by the Chairman of Horsham District Council Roger Clarke who laid a wreath on behalf of the people of the District.

Following a blessing, the parade then made their way to the Parish Church, St Mary's, in the Causeway for the main Remembrance Sunday service.