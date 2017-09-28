Video: Horsham district’s Year of Culture launched

Horsham district’s Year of Culture, to be held in 2019, had its official launch at The Capitol Theatre last night (Wednesday September 27).

The County Times is the official media partner for The Year of Culture which will feature a key event for each month of 2019, taking place somewhere across the district to celebrate the many facets that give the district its sparkle.

As well as the monthly key event, there will be an extensive programme of Year of Culture fringe events which will be promoted and celebrated.

Cllr Jonathan Chowen, Deputy Leader of Horsham District Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure said: “I am delighted to be launching this celebration of culture for 2019. It presents a massive opportunity for our district’s community partners and businesses to nurture and showcase the diverse cultural offerings we have in our area.

“The 12 months of celebration mark a significant investment in our district’s culture, heritage and the arts, which in turn will benefit the growth of our local economy at every level.

“It will be a year for people of all interests and ages to come together, have fun and celebrate all that is great about our local culture.”

DM1794027a.jpg Horsham Year of Culture launch. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-170927-231555008

Encouraging local groups to take part he added: “We want you to start thinking about how you could get involved with the Year of Culture – what have you wanted to do with your community group, or art club for example, that would be new or exciting for you? What would drive people to come to an event? Talk to our Year of Culture team about it and we can see if we can make this possible with you.”

For further information call Lisa Brace, Year of Culture Project Co-ordinator on 01403 215060, or email yearofculture2019@horsham.gov.uk.

Follow the Year of Culture on Twitter @hdculture2019, and Facebook (search for Horsham District Year of Culture 2019).