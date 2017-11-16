VIDEO: Hollywood star stops off for drink in Horsham

A Hollywood star popped into Horsham, stopping off for a drink at a town centre pub.

Film and TV actor Dylan Sprouse, who has a Twitter following of more than 4 million people, sent fans into a frenzy after posting a picture of East Street yesterday morning.

Hollywood star Dylan Sprouce posed for photos while visiting Horsham yesterday (November 15).

The star of Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and movie Big Daddy, also starring Adam Sandler, was spotted at The Anchor pub, in Market Square, later that evening.

He stopped to speak to adoring fans, giving advice on how to get into acting and posing for photos.

Did you see Dylan? Send your pictures and video to ct.news@jpress.co.uk