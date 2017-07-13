VIDEO: Four crews tackle Southwater house fire

Four fire engines were sent to tackle a house fire in Southwater last night.

The fire service received reports that a fire had started in a garage in a property in Lakeside Drive, Southwater, at 11.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 12).

House fire in Lakeside Drive, Southwater. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Crews arrived to find the house ‘well alight’, a spokesman said.

The house had been occupied, but no one needed to be rescued by crews, the spokesman confirmed.

The fire was extinguished using six breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and two jets.

The house suffered 40 per cent damage in the blaze.

It was believed to have been started accidentally, the spokesman said.

The last crew left the scene at 5.15am today (Thursday, July 13).