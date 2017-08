A car was engulfed in flames between Horsham and Crawley yesterday evening (August 8).

Firefighters battled a blazing car along the A264 just after 6.30pm.

The fire service said one crew from Crawley extinguished the flames using breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

No-one was injured and the blaze started accidently, the fire service added.